INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens gathered to pray for the end of youth violence in the city as part of the “Team Up for Peace” event Sunday.

The event was held at Tarkington Park, where families were invited to come and play with shot put, basketball, and other activities.

The “Team Up for Peace” event is organized by the “Stop the Violence Indianapolis” organization. They have more events aimed at combating violence throughout the year.

As of Sunday, Marion County’s death toll of children killed by gunfire has climbed to 16 for 2023. The latest incident involved a juvenile, later identified as an 11-year boy.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting call near Market Street and Sherman Drive, where they located a juvenile with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

“It’s so important if you have a firearm or own a firearm in your home, to make sure that you keep them away from our younger people,” William Young from IMPD said. “So again, this is certainly a hurtful scene that we’re having to deal with.”

In 2022, 52 juveniles in Marion County survived gunshot wounds. 2023 is on pace to top that total.

For more information on Stop the Violence Indianapolis, you can visit here.