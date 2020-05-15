Organization starts hotel fund to pay for stays for domestic violence victims, children

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizations are responding to an increase in domestic violence calls by setting up a hotel fund.

During the stay at home order many hotels were closed and shelters full — leaving victims no place to turn to. According to the Domestic Violence Network, IMPD has seen an increase of 125-percent in domestic violence calls since this time last year.

The Domestic Violence Network, along with partners, created this fund to get those victims out of the house and away from their abusers.

“We can put you up in a hotel room, and the advocate will work with you on getting placed into the hotel and then all the resources you may need,” Kelly McBride, executive director of the Domestic Violence Network said.

Advocates can help with protective orders, permanent housing, and securing food. To learn more, you can call 317-872-1086.