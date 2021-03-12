Organization offering free rides around St. Patrick’s Day, NCAA tournament

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, are saying they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight which would force both companies to classify their drivers as employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJA) is teaming up with Uber and Lyft to make sure people get home safely around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament.

The ICJA is offering $15 ride credits to the first 10,000 total Uber and Lyft rides in select cities through a new pilot program.

The program, Sober Ride Indiana, was created by the ICJA in partnership with Alliance Highway Safety to discourage impaired driving.

“We’re making 10,000 rides available based on the number of lives that are lost every year due to drunk driving in the U.S.,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Our goal with Sober Ride Indiana is to prevent those tragedies from occurring by making it easier for Hoosiers to reach their destinations safely.”

The ride credits will be available in six cities, including Indianapolis. The cities were selected based on the prevalence of impaired driving, or where tournament games are being held.

The credits are available from March 12 through April 5 and can only be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. To redeem the credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Then, click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ridesharing service being used.

We lose far too many people every year due to impaired driving,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. “Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or your favorite team doesn’t have to end in tragedy. If you plan on drinking, we encourage you to take advantage of this program and book a sober ride.”

Before using Sober Ride Indiana, users are encouraged to review and follow any COVID-specific requirements designated by Uber and Lyft. Additionally, users are financially responsible for anything over $15, and possession of the code does not necessarily guarantee availability of the credit.