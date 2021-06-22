OneAmerica intern program sees largest group ever at 27

INDIANAPOLIS — OneAmerica Financial Partners is hosting its largest and most diverse intern class over the summer.

The intern class consists of 27 students representing over a dozen major universities, up from 18 in 2020. This year, the interns will work virtually, serving support roles and driving business and objectives.

“The seeds of tomorrow’s workforce are planted during these 12 weeks of summer,” said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica. “We’re delighted to nurture our biggest, brightest group to datewhileintroducing them to the intracacies of our work andthe culture of OneAmerica.”

The interns are also working on a 12-week assignment providing support to departments such as actuarial, commercial mortgage, finance, IT, human resources, forensics, cybersecurity, internal controlsand legal. Activities include engagement in an annual community service project with United Way, participating in Indyfluence, as well as significant project work within their respective teams.

“It’s real work. It’s not make busy work, its not check the box work, it’s truly project oriented and its work that will be impactful when the interns are long gone,” said Karin Sarratt, Executive Vice President of OneAmerica.

The company says it will most likely incorporate a digital component in future years along with in-person options for its internship program.