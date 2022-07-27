INDIANAPOLIS — It was one year ago this week that 23-year-old Zachary Pettis was shot to death on Indy’s northwest side.

His family is still pleading for justice and offering a reward to help identify his killer.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Zach’s uncle, Bruce Pettis, said. “His family don’t deserve this.”

Zach Pettis was at an event called a drag racing street takeover. He had a passion for racing and built cars with his father. The racing was in an industrial area at West 76th Street and Moller Road.

Another car stopped in the raceway and began doing donuts. When someone tried to stop them, an altercation occurred. That’s when someone in the car fired a gun and struck Zach in the neck. His father rushed him to a nearby fire station trying to save his life.

Bruce said the past year has been a living hell for his family.

“Even though we’ve had a funeral and the burial, things of that nature,” Bruce said. “There’s still no closure.”

No arrests have been made in the case and IMPD said today there have been no updates. Bruce said the family has only heard of one significant update.

“They found shell casings matching the same shell casings at Zachary‘s murder in another crime scene,” Bruce said. “Which means the individual not only murdered my nephew, but is still out there breaking the law and he’ll probably kill again.”

The Pettis family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Zach’s killer. With so many people there the night of the killing, Bruce said somebody knows something.

“Imagine this is your child that has been murdered, you know, just speak up,” Bruce said.

The family is planning to hold a vigil for Zach this Saturday.

Anyone with any information is urged to give CrimeStoppers a call at (317) 262-TIPS.