One shot overnight at home on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was critically shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Responding officers found an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound inside a home on the 4400 block of East Michigan Street.

The man was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department the man lived inside the home where he was shot.

Detectives quickly began interviewing witnesses and collected any potential evidence from the crime scene to find out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.