Man injured in shooting near Ball State University campus in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was injured in a shooting near the campus of Ball State University late Saturday night.

According to the Muncie Police Department, shortly before midnight, an officer located a victim at the same time a call was being dispatched for a shooting in the 900 block of N. Linden Street.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his torso area. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

According to MPD, witnesses on scene told officers unknown individuals had attempted to enter a private party and were turned away. Police said an altercation took place inside the residence.

Police also said a second physical altercation took place as the subjects were leaving near the roadway on Linden Street; one person allegedly had a gun and shot the victim.

It was reported that two shell casings were located at the scene and the unknown individuals left in a dark-colored SUV.

Muncie police said witnesses have cooperated, but others at the scene of the party have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at (765) 747-4867.