TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash resulting in injuries in the area of Washington Street and Walnut Street in West Point.

An initial investigation discovered that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Washington Street when the truck left the roadway, according to TCSO. The driver died as a result of the crash.

No other people were inside the truck. It is not yet clear what caused the truck to veer off the side of the road.

The TCSO and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office are in the process of identifying the deceased driver.