INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a collision involving three vehicles on Interstate 70 Sunday evening.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the crash involved a semi, motorcycle and passenger car on I-70 eastbound to the east of Ronald Reagan Parkway. ISP and other first responders were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, ISP located an adult male who was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene despite life-saving measures being taken. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police have closed the ramp from Ronald Reagan and Ameriplex Parkway to I-70 eastbound. ISP said the ramp will remain closed for at least two more hours as investigations continue.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is also on the scene.