INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday.

At approximately 5:02 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to a report of a person shot near East Tabor Street and Draper Street. When police arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

In a press release sent at 5:18 p.m., IMPD reported that the victim had officially been pronounced dead.

Police’s investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests related to the shooting have been announced yet.

