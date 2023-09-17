INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead Sunday morning.

According to IMPD, At 3:35a.m. officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 32nd and Fall Creek. When officers arrived they found a Chevy Corvette that had crashed into a tree.

Police believe that the driver was ejected from the vehicle, where the victim later died from their injuries.

IMPD has not released on what they believed caused the crash or the identity of the victim.