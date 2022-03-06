INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on I-865 eastbound between Cooper and Zionsville Roads just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a sedan had struck a metal pole in the median of the interstate near the 4.2 mile-marker. Officers immediately rushed to give aid to the driver of the vehicle who was later identified as Ryan Forrest, 21, of Carmel. Forrest was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained from the collison.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.