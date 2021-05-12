One dead, another wounded in shooting on Indy’s near north side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding after one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 8:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Salem Street. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. One of the victims has died while the other was listed in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News