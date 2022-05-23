CBS4 Sports Anchor Chris Hagan sat down with Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske ahead of the 2022 Indianapolis 500 to discuss the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

While this year is Hagan’s 23rd visit to the race, Penske said he first attended in 1951 at the age of 14. Now the owner of Team Penske, the Penske Corporation and the 500’s venue, the former driver said he is really looking forward to this year.

“To be back here today and be here with the fans that are coming,” Penske said. “The race is going to be amazing.”

Tune into CBS4 at 11 p.m. tonight for the full interview with Penske.