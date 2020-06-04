One more warm, humid day with a chance for scattered thunderstorms

The month of June is off to a mild wet start. Three of the first four days of the month have seen above average temperatures and Indianapolis has already received over an inch of rain this month. On the average, June is our wettest month of the year with 4.25″ of rain.

We’ll have a warm, humid Friday with highs in the upper 80s. A chance for scattered thunderstorms will stay with us through Saturday morning as a cold front moves across the state. Behind the front expect dry, less humid weather for the weekend with highs near 80 degrees.

After three dry days, moisture from a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will move into the Ohio Valley by midweek and give us a chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

