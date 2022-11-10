One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.

Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane along the coast of Florida early Thursday morning and since been downgraded back to a tropical storm. The remnants of this system will track north and bring us rainfall to a few locations in Indiana by Friday morning. Primary impacts for wet weather will be over the eastern and southeastern portion of the state.

A powerful cold front coming in from the east will steer the remnant of Nicole back toward the coast on Friday and we are in for a big change to our temperatures. Friday will be breezy with temperatures turning significantly colder through the afternoon and evening. By early Saturday morning, central Indiana will have dropped to temperatures near or below freezing.

A few sprinkles or flurries can’t be ruled out on Saturday but the temperatures will be the most impactful part of the weekend. We’re heading to a real taste of winter as highs over the weekend will only rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s. The colder air isn’t going to be out of here anytime soon either. The chill will continue on through next week. A few showers are expected on Tuesday with the possibility of a few snowflakes mixing in.