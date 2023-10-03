October is off to a warm start. All three days have had highs in the mid-80s and so far this month temperatures have been more than 11° above average. If you like the warm weather you’ll get one more sunny, unseasonably warm day on Wednesday with gusty southwest winds up to 20 mph and a high of 86°.

Our summer-like weather pattern will take a fall-like turn starting Thursday as a cold front approaches the state. We’ll have gusty winds and showers and thunderstorms will develop. The rain will cool temperatures into the mid-70s. Expect up to a half inch of rain by Friday morning. A few scattered showers will continue through Friday and Saturday and the cooldown will continue as well. Expect highs in the mid-60s Friday and in the mid-50s Saturday, making Saturday the coolest day in five months.

Wednesday will be a windy, warm day with clouds increasing during the afternoon.

Showers and storms will develop Thursday.

Several days of rain are on the way.

Temperatures are going to cool down this week.

As days grow shorter this month, the average temperatures fall.