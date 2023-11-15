Central Indiana will see one more sunny, mild day before a weather pattern change. After another chilly Thursday morning, afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid 60s.

More counties have been added to our burn ban list in Indiana. As of Wednesday afternoon, 22 counties in the southern third of the state are under a burn ban. Very dry conditions and light winds have led to abnormally dry and drought conditions in much of central Indiana. The seasonal rainfall deficit is running 3″ to 6″ below normal. Outdoor burning is discouraged at this time. Winds will pick up Thursday, gusting near 20 mph, so more burn bans could be added.

Our next chance of rain comes Friday, ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers will be likely from the morning into the afternoon, before clearing out in the evening. Rainfall totals are expected to be near a half-inch with this system. However, another push of wet weather comes early next week to help bring relief from these very dry conditions.

Changes are on the horizon for more than just rainfall. Enjoy these very mild temperatures while you can. A shift to colder than average temperatures is likely behind the cold front. We’ll have lows near freezing and highs near 50° this weekend. The colder air will stick around for next week. Highs will only be in the 40s through Thanksgiving.

This has been a dry fall and county burn bans are in effect over the southern third of the state.

Expect sunny skies Thursday.

Thursday will be a windy, mild day.

Much-needed rainfall is likely Friday.

November has been a mild month so far, but a cool down is on the way.