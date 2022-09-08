Our sunny streak will continue Friday with a slight warm up with high temperatures in the mid-80s. The relative humidity will stay low and we’ll have a mild night for high school football with game time temperatures in the 70s.

A new weather pattern will develop over the weekend as a low pressure area will bring clouds and rain and thunderstorms, Saturday. The powerful winds of the jet stream are responsible for pushing weather patterns around the world. Typically our weather systems they move from west to east in a steady fashion. Every so often a low pressure system will get cut off from the main flow of the jet stream and become stalled. This is where a cutoff low gets its name. This cut off low will take several days to move across the region so we’ll have a daily chance for rain starting Saturday.

Scattered storms will develop Saturday afternoon and rain will become more widespread Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend. The wet weather pattern will continue through most of next week with a chance of rain each day through Tuesday. 1-2″ of rain is likely over the four-day span. The daily rains will keep temperatures cooler. Highs will be in the 70s next week.

Drought update:

Recent rains have improved soil moisture conditions over south central Indiana and that part of the state in no longer in drought. Abnormally dry conditions have kept north central Indiana in the first stage of drought.

This has been a dry year and September is off to a dry start.

A cutoff low will sit on top of the Ohio Valley next week and bring a daily chance for rain.

Rain will bring cooler temperatures next week.