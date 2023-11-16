Thursday will be our last very mild day before cooler air and rain return to the forecast. We’re starting Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. We will warm quickly through the day on breezy southwest winds to temperatures that will peak near 70°. The average high for the date is only 52°.

The list of county wide Burn Bans in Indiana continues to grow. 26 counties are now under a Burn Ban as of Thursday morning. The combination of very dry conditions and breezy winds has led to increased fire danger in the area. Much of central Indiana is running 3″ to 6″ below normal precipitation for this time in the season.

A cold front sweeps the state Friday. This will also bring much needed rainfall to the state. The bulk of the rain Friday will fall during the morning hours. By Friday afternoon, we’ll be clearing out and cloud cover will be on the decrease. Overall, rainfall totals will be near 0.10″ to 0.25″ for most locations with a few lucky ones closer to 0.50″.

We turn cooler but bright again for the weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday afternoon will rise to the low and mid 50s, much closer to seasonal averages for this time of year.