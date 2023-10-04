It’s a mild start Wednesday morning as temperatures in most locations are still in the 60s. This is ~10° above average for this time in the morning, this time of year. We’ll see more clouds building in today but breezy southwest winds will keep the temperatures warm. We’ll see high temperatures Wednesday back in the mid 80s.

A cold front to our west will slowly move east over the next couple of days. Ahead of it, rain and storms will move into the state. This rainfall is greatly needed as nearly the entire state is under moderate drought conditions. A few isolated showers are possible late this evening but the bulk of the rain will fall Thursday. A few widely scattered showers are expected around daybreak tomorrow. The morning commute will not see widespread rain. Rain will spread across the state into the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible at times. By Thursday evening, the rain will start pulling away to the east. Overall rainfall from this system is favorable to be near 1/2 inch in many locations but a few lucky ones could see rainfall closer to 1 inch.

Isolated showers will be possible Friday morning and again Friday evening, with additional patchy rain chances over the weekend. The big story for the weekend won’t be the rainfall but the temperature. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to rise out of the upper 50s.