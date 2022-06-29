High pressure will keep skies sunny across central Indiana for one more day. Expect highs near 90° with the heat index on the mid 90s. We have had highs in the 90s for six of the past sixteen days and less than a tenth of an inch of rain has fallen in that timeframe. Thursday will be our last dry day for a while, as much-needed rainfall is on the way. Widely scattered thunderstorms will develop late Friday as a cold front moves in from the Great Plains. Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread Saturday, giving us our 16th wet weekend of the year.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend with highs in the 80s but another warm up will come next week, with highs near 90° for the 4th of July.

Our weather pattern will remain unsettled as a series of low pressure areas move across the region. The daily rain threat will continue through Tuesday and some areas will receive 1-2″ of much-needed rain over the next seven days.

Warmer temperatures and higher humidity are on the way.

Another heat wave is on the way so be sure to double-check the backseat for kids and pets.

June has been a record setting month for its lack of rain.

A daily chance for rain starts Friday