One mistake you’re probably making when doing your own landscaping

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This morning many non-essential businesses remain closed in Indiana amid the coronavirus outbreak, but there’s one industry that’s still working to keep everything looking green. Landscaping companies are considered essential.

We wanted to check in and find out how they’re faring this year during what typically is their busiest time of the season.

For Thomas Lawn and Landscaping based here in Indianapolis, owner Chris Thomas says he is surprised by how busy things have been and feels lucky to be working.

They started getting calls a few weeks ago and have been steady ever since.

But some Hoosiers may opt to do their own yard work this year.

Thomas says there is one major mistake he sees homeowners make every year, and it could cost them big bucks.

“If you put down too much mulch, it can suffocate plants,” Thomas said.

Thomas added one of the best things you can do is get out, rake the leaves ,and clean up the weeds, consistently.

Thomas recommends you wait a few more weeks before buying flowers since temperatures will fluctuate.

But Thomas says perennials and pansies should be good to go in the ground today. Bushes and trees are also ready to be planted.