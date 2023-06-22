PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was flown by helicopter and another left injured after a golf cart crash at Raccoon Lake.

According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the incident occurred at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday at a Raccoon Lake address.

A couple riding in a golf cart reportedly swerved in an attempt to avoid a dog in the roadway, causing their vehicle to roll over.

The crash seriously injured at least one person as a helicopter was called in to transport a passenger to IU Health Methodist Hospital. The man who was driving the cart was taken by ambulance to Hendricks Regional Hospital.

Assisting at the scene were Parke County EMS, Bellmore Fire, and Lifeline.