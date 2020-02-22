One dead in early morning crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person died in a single-vehicle car accident on the east of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis State Police is investigating the crash that happened on I-70 near the I-465 ramp.

According to investigators, the victim was traveling east on the interstate when they were ejected from their vehicle as a result of the accident.

Medics responded to the scene but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.