One dead in Anderson after a road rage shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — A person was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Anderson after a road rage incident.

When police arrived on the intersection of Broadway and Webster Street where the shooting took place, the victim, a 46-year-old male, was still alive. Witnesses on the scene told police that the suspect(s) fired out of a “dark-colored sedan before fleeing northbound on Broadway.”

According to APD, the suspect vehicle was also seen minutes before the shooting occurred in the neighborhood surrounding Webster Street.

The victim was transported to a local Anderson hospital and later died from his injuries. The victim’s identity is being withheld till proper notifications can be made.

The case remains under investigation. Should anyone have information about this case they are asked to contact Detective Cliff Cole with the Anderson Police Department at 765.648.6654.