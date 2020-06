FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department and Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash along Interstate 69.

Police received a call in reference to the crash shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Very few details have been released but police did say the accident involved a pedestrian on I-69 near 96th Street.

#TrafficAlert Fishers PD investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian southbound Interstate 69 north of 96th street. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route. — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) June 28, 2020

Motorists should seek an alternate route as INDOT currently has all of the southbound lanes shut down.

I-69 MM 202.7 SB at 96th St/ mile 203 All lanes closed 6 hours due to a traffic hazard — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) June 28, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.