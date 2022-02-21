LEBANON, Ind. — One person is dead following a fire that occurred inside an apartment in Lebanon Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of Sprucewood Drive on a report of a cardiac arrest.

Officers with the Lebanon Police dept. also responded, and found smoke coming from the residence.

Once on scene, fire crews confirmed there had been a fire but was put out.

A victim was located inside who was pronounced dead at the scene, along with several dead cats and dogs.

An investigation into the fire and its cause is underway, authorities said more information will be made available once that investigation has been completed.