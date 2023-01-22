INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s South Side.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. They were later pronounced deceased, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.