FISHERS, IN – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi that killed one person Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened on interstate 69 near 106th Street just after midnight.

There are few details about the crash, but ISP have confirmed that it was a two vehicle accident involving a semi and a fatality has occurred.

All northbound lanes of I-69 are closed for the next few hours for investigations.

This is a developing story and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.