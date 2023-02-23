INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another was wounded after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3400 block of East 36th Street shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital. The other victim was pronounced dead.

We are working to gather additional information. We will provide more details as they become available.