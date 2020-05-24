One dead after crash on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police responded to two crashes along Interstate 74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.
The first was a pedestrian struck and killed along I-74 east bound near mile marker 95.
The second crash happened a short time later in the same area.
This time a semi collided with a passenger car on I-74 in the west bound lanes.
Police say a person in the passenger car died as a result of the crash.
INDOT currently has all lanes on I-74 west bound closed.
