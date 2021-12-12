One dead after a residence fire that burned itself out overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — A 79-year-old adult male was found in his residence not breathing and nonresponsive Sunday afternoon on the block of 100 S. 6th Avenue.

Inside, crews noted that there were visible signs of a fire that was believed to have occurred overnight and burned itself out. The Indianapolis Fire Department believes it was caused by smoking materials left unattended.

The Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed this to be a fatal residence fire, where the victim is believed to have died from smoke inhalation.

The fire was ruled to be accidental. This is the 4th fatal fire IFD had served in 2021.