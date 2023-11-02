AVON, Ind. — One person was taken into custody after an armed suspect was reported at Harlan Bakeries in Avon early Thursday morning.

Officers from the Avon Police Department and other departments responded to the bakery, located in the 7500 block of East US 36, at around 2:36 a.m. for a possible armed person at the facility, with possible shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned an individual matching that description had been located. Officers found the person of interest and took him into custody.

Police then searched the area and cleared the facility twice to make sure no one was still inside.

No injuries were reported.

The preliminary investigation indicated that no shots were fired, police said, and investigators believe there is no current threat to the public.

Police believe a disagreement between two employees may have led to the incident. One employee indicated that he intended to retrieve a firearm and potentially shoot his coworker and possibly other people inside the facility.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.