On this day in weather: 1992 tornado outbreak anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 1992, Indiana was hit by 15 tornadoes which destroyed dozens of buildings, damaged hundreds more with estimates of $12 million. 12 of those tornadoes were in Central Indiana. No fatalities were reported and only 6 injuries. These tornadoes were spawned from a weather system that brought severe weather from Texas to North Carolina.
- Record high: 74° set back in 1930
- Record low: -5° set back in 1880
- Snowfall: 1.0″ set back in 1941
- Precipitation: 1.68″ set back in 1992
These records start in 1871 and go until today.