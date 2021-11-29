On this day in space: Australia launched its first satellite

INDIANAPOLIS – On this day back in 1967, the first Australian satellite was launched. It was named Weapons Research Establishment Satellite and lifted off from the Woomera Test Range in South Australia and weighed almost 100 pounds, according to space.com.

This satellite circles the Earth from pole to pole.

The mission made Australia the seventh nation to reach space.

Since then, Australia has launched several more satellites into Space including their radio astronomy work which is another valuable contribution to space science.