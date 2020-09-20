KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJW) — The oldest living U.S. Marine celebrated her 107th birthday in North Carolina on Saturday.
According to the City of Kannapolis, Sgt. Dot Cole is the oldest living Marine.
She joined the Marine Corps during World War II in 1943.
Sgt. Cole completed her training at Camp Lejeune and was then stationed at Quantico. City officials say she primarily served in an administrative role.
Last month, another North Carolina woman celebrated a monumental birthday. Hester Ford turned 116, making her the oldest living person in the United States.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss the week’s top stories
- Oldest living Marine celebrates her 107th birthday
- Foot Locker to use U.S. stores as temporary voter registration sites
- Joe Biden to GOP senators: Don’t jam through Ginsburg nominee
- UN food chief urges rich to help prevent millions from starving