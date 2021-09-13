Ohio sailor killed in suicide bomber attack laid to rest in hometown

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sailor killed in a suicide bomber attack during the recent evacuation mission in Afghanistan has been laid to rest in his hometown.

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak grew up in Berlin Heights in northern Ohio.

A funeral at his high school on Monday commemorated the life of the 22-year-old Soviak. The sailor died along with 12 other U.S. service members in the bomb attack Aug. 26 at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport during the airlift in the conflict’s final days.

Family members recalled him as an adventurer who threw himself into everything he did with passion.

Mourners gather for the funeral of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Ohio governor Mike DeWine sits with his wife, Fran, during the funeral for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The itinerary of events rests on a bench during the funeral of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats before the funeral of their son at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Maxton was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Family and friends arrive for the funeral of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Josepheen Soviak, sister of Maxton, speaks at the funeral for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Kip Soviak speaks during the funeral of his son, Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Maxton was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The body of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak is put into the hearse at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

A member of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard gives a final salute to Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The hearse carrying Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak leaves Edison High School stadium after his funeral, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP photos