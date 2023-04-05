HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested an Ohio man as a result of a pursuit with a suspected drunk driver.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Police contacted ISP to be on the lookout for a Hyundai Sonata on I-70 . Ohio troopers said they were trying to do a welfare check on the driver when the vehicle crossed state lines.

An ISP trooper soon spotted the Hyundai near the Greenfield exit (mile marker 104) on I-70 and attempted to pull the driver over for an equipment violation.

According to ISP, the Hyundai driver accelerated instead of slowing down when the trooper activated his emergency lights. A pursuit then began, during which the Hyundai driver crashed at the 111 mile marker on I-65. The driver continued south on I-65 until getting off on the East Street exit in Indianapolis. The trooper was then able to pull the driver over.

Police identified the driver as Ryan Adams, 28, of Dublin, Ohio. ISP said the trooper noticed signs of impairment when speaking to Adams.

Adams was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement in a Motor Vehicle, a level 6 Felony.

Operating While Intoxicated, a class A Misdemeanor.

Public Intoxication Endangerment, a class B Misdemeanor.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident, a class B Misdemeanor.

Reckless Driving, a class C Misdemeanor.

Adams was transported to Hancock County Jail without incident after being cleared by medical professionals.