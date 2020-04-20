Ohio inmates constitute nearly quarter of coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Figures show that Ohio inmates now make up nearly one in four of the state’s coronavirus cases. That’s following a spike in identified infections as universal testing takes place inside state three prisons.

Data released Sunday by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction show 1,828 positive tests at Marion Correctional Facility, out of about 2,500 total inmates.

A Marion prison guard died of COVID-19, and six inmates at two other facilities have also died.

The spike in prison infections sent the state’s tally of cases on Sunday to over 11,600, which includes 471 deaths.