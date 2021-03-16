Ohio governor: COVID-19 vaccines to be made available to anyone 16 years and older

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the coronavirus vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 16 by the end of March. The governor says the expansion is warranted with a significant increase in vaccine doses expected soon.

DeWine said Tuesday that people 40 and older will be eligible beginning Friday, along with people suffering from cancer, heart disease, and obesity.

Anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine on March 29. The governor says there is a moral imperative to move as quickly as possible to vaccinate all Ohioans who want a shot.