Officials warn Boone County residents of ‘active warrant’ phone scam

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam involving alleged active warrants.

Police took to Facebook on Friday, explaining that residents are receiving scam calls from people identifying themselves as an officer with the Zionsville Police Department or Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents are being told by the scammers that they have an active warrant and they must pay it over the phone immediately.

The Facebook post states that The Boone County Sheriff’s Office handles all warrants for the county and we do not make phone calls regarding warrants or ask for any payment over the phone.

Authorities said that the scammers seem to be targeting the elderly, and are encouring the public to share the information about the scam with friends and family.

If residents receive one of these scam calls, police said not to give them any personal information and to hang up.

Those who feel they may have been scammed and have given out personal information, should contact authorities at 765-482-1412 ext. 8 to file a report.