INDIANAPOLIS- Fourth of July weekend is here and if you are thinking about taking your boat out on the water, officials with the State Department of Natural Resources want you to be safe.

“Operation Dry Water” kicks off this weekend. It’s part of a nationally coordinated effort to increase knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence.

The goal is to reduce the number of accidents and deaths associated with alcohol and drug use on state waterways.

If you’re going to drink and operate a boat, there will be someone watching.

David Moss is just one of many Indiana Conservation Officers who will be patrolling the waters this holiday weekend.

“Just like driving a car, it is illegal to drive a boat. Your blood alcohol level can’t be over 0.8 or higher, “said Moss.

A boat operator under the influence can be charged with a misdemeanor and face paying a big fine.

Officer Moss said the state averages 78 BWIs a year.

This means when it comes to drinking and boating, safety remains a big concern.

“On average, we have about 50 drownings a year and a lot of them probably have something to do with drinking,” said Moss.

Officials said having a working fire extinguisher and a life vest for each person on the boat is important.

“In a personal watercraft, you’re supposed to have a wearable life jacket the whole time you’re on board,” said Moss.

And it’s not just drinking you should be concerned about while out on the water.

“Any drug impairment is going to fall under boating under the influence,” said Moss.

Moss also says it’s not recommended to have fireworks while on a boat as it raises the chances of starting a fire on the water.