Officials to provide update on March Madness safety plan for downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An update on public safety measures in Marion County is expected on Monday before the start of March Madness.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and other members of IMPD will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

The Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments begin this week, and the NCAA tournaments will start next week.

To keep everyone safe throughout these tournaments and March Madness, IMPD says there will be more public safety ambassadors patrolling downtown.

City officials are also expected to go into more detail about a new partnership with a local app company called “Relay.” It’s designed to allow residents and visitors in the downtown area to easily connect with public safety officials for non-emergency concerns.

Anyone who downloads the app can upload their own photos when reporting situations to police, view a map of other reports in the area, and receive alerts in real-time.

Finally, officials say additional cameras will be installed downtown as part of the b-link program.These cameras provide a livestream resource to IMPD and are installed voluntarily in a partnership with downtown businesses.

About 50 businesses city-wide have these cameras installed, and roughly 50 more are signed up.

“They’ve been useful not only just from a proactive sense, but also as part of investigations. It certainly has already proved its value both in our downtown core and in our participating locations throughout the city,” said Dane Nutty, executive director of Indy Public Safety Foundation.

The safety update will happen outside of Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 10 a.m. Monday.