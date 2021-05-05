Officials to kick off month of May

INDIANAPOLIS — 500 Festival officials will join Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett Wednesday for the official kickoff to May.

At noon, Mayor Hogsett will be presented with a celebratory milk bottle in honor of the Month of May and the upcoming Indianapolis 500. A large lineup of the 2021 500 Festival Chevy Camaros will also make an appearance to line Monument Circle.

That event is closed to the public due to COVID-19.

IndyCar Blood Drive

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe has teamed up with the organization to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations.

This blood drive will be at the red cross headquarters at 1510 North Meridian Street from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Donors can register to donate by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or to learn more information.

Speedway Kickoff to May

The town of Speedway will welcome fans Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Main Street will be shut down to traffic and local businesses, restaurants, artists and entertainers will set up there in socially distanced booths.

Officials say the goal is to provide local businesses a chance to recoup some of the money they’ve lost over the past year.

Those who attend will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.