Officials respond to house fire on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman made it safely out of a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

A fire in the 200 block of N. Rural Street was called in around 1:45 a.m.

Fire officials said a man and a woman both got out harmed.

There were two dogs in the home. One died in the fire. The other dog was taken to an animal hospital for smoke inhalation.

We’re told the fire took around 15-20 minutes to get under control. It left behind what’s being called extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.