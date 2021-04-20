Officials push for more mental health services following FedEx mass shooting

A group of crime scene investigators gather to speak in the parking lot of a FedEx SmartPost on April 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– The community continues to heal from the mass shooting at the FedEx ground facility.

“Violence in general, and the trauma that comes from violence has lasting and significant effects on everyone,” said David Berman, with Mental Health America of Indiana. “Anyone who goes through an event like that is going to have some post-traumatic stress”

He’s assisting the crisis response team as they help those who experienced the horrific event firsthand.

“The goal is to debriefs and do grief counseling,” Berman said. “We want to de-escalate those effects of the primary or secondary trauma before they develop into something more serious like a mental health disorder.”

This tragedy is shining a light on mental health services in the Hoosier state.

“There are a number of resources available really from one side of the spectrum to the other,” Berman said. “We do not have enough. We don’t have enough outpatient resources and we don’t have enough in-patient beds.”

Berman says progress starts with ending the stigma surrounding mental health and supporting one another.

“We have nothing to be ashamed of,” Berman said. “We are not our diagnosis. I happen to have a bipolar survivor and I’m a suicide attempt survivor. That doesn’t define me at all. I’m a husband. I’m a father.”

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that he is restoring full funding for mental health programs and appropriating an additional $100 million over the next two years to fund mental health initiatives.