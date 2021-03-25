Officials offer weather preparedness tips ahead of severe weather potential

INDIANAPOLIS — With the potential of severe weather making its way into the area Thursday evening, the Office of Public Health and Safety is offering tips to stay safe.

The National Weather Service predicts severe storms possible Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to midnight that have the potential to produce damaging winds, and tornadoes.

The office says any traffic signal or tree debris issues will be addressed by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Indy DPW will have 40 employees on call to respond to damage or issues from severe weather. In addition to traffic and forestry crews, Indy DPW also has channel maintenance and barricade crews on standby.

The Office of Public Health and Safety provides the following weather safety and preparedness tips to keep residents safe:

Pay attention to weather reports, warnings of thunderstorms, and alerts that conditions could lead to a tornado. Be ready to change plans, if necessary.

Stay away from downed power lines and trees and report them immediately. Report fallen power lines and power outages to IPL at 317-261-8111.



Secure any outside furniture to minimize any property damage from high winds.

If a tornado warning is issued, find shelter immediately. Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls. If driving, do not stop under an overpass or bridge. A low, flat location is safer.



When thunder roars, go indoors. A sturdy building is the safest place to be during a thunderstorm.

If streets become impassable with dangerous high water or fallen tree debris, do not pass through it.

Any traffic signal or tree debris issues should be reported to the Mayor’s Action Center (317-327-4622) or via RequestIndy. Calls to the Mayor’s Action Center outside of office hours will require the caller to press option 2 to be connected to DPW Dispatch.