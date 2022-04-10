CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — For around five hours Sunday, firefighters and other investigators were on scene of a fire involving a home and several other buildings, which is now being investigated as possible arson, according to officials.

According to the Cambridge City Fire Department, crews responded at 4:13 p.m. Sunday to a fire in the 14000 block of Frank Myers Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters said four buildings, including a house, two outbuildings and a barn, as well as a vehicle, were fully-involved.

According to CCFD, no civilians were injured in the fire. One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said, but was treated and released.

Cambridge City Fire said they were assisted by other agencies at the scene, including, but not limited to, Hagerstown, Centersville, Dublin and more. The investigation has since been turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department & State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter, the fire is being investigated as a possible arson. Retter also confirmed that everyone who lives in the affected home has been accounted for.

“We’re speaking with several individuals who may have been involved in this situation. We’re working hand-in-hand with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to try and come to a resolution in this investigation,” said Retter. “We’ve spoken with a number of people that may be involved and hoping to be coming to a conclusion with this in the next day or so,” said Retter.

Officials said they do believe this to be an isolated incident.

“However, we are investigating this as arson. We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time and we feel like we have this situation under control, but we have quite a bit more to investigate on this before we can bring this to a close.”

As a result of the fire and investigation, Frank Myers Road was closed down on both sides from State Road 1 to N. Brick Church Rd. The road remained closed for around five hours and has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing and Retter said anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9393 or dispatch.

No arrests or suspects have been announced in the case.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.