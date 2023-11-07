NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – City leaders hope a new events center will truly break new ground for Noblesville.
Community leaders joined officials with the Indiana Pacers to mark a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Noblesville Events Center. The venue at Innovation Mile will serve as home to the Indiana Pacers’ G League franchise.
The 3,400-seat, 120,000-square-foot arena will also host other sports, community events, concerts, conferences and more. It’s expected to open during the 2025-2026 season, city officials said.
The Mad Ants franchise, which formerly called Fort Wayne home, will play its games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. The team will eventually undergo a name change when it moves to Noblesville.
The G League serves as the NBA’s official minor league. It’s intended to prepare players and coaches for life in the NBA, with some players on two-way contracts allowing them to be on the roster for their G League team and the franchise’s parent NBA club.
Innovation Mile includes nearly 600 acres along Interstate 69. In September, officials broke ground on the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, a $28 million, 40,000-square-foot surgery center facility and medical office building.
Community leaders view the development as a “work, live, play, engage, and learn campus designed to drive sustainable economic growth in Noblesville.”
Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony included Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson, among others.